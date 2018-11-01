Building collapses after early morning fire in Christopher, IL

CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - A building fire early Thursday morning has roadways in Christopher, Illinois blocked.
According to Fire Chief Ron Learned, fire crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m.
When they arrived there was heavy smoke and some flames coming from the two story building.
The building collapsed due to the fire afterwards officials said they put up caution tape and shut down about a block of Highway 148.
Fire crews said at least one other building was damaged but has been partially saved.
Three people were in the building when the fire began and were able to get out without injuries.
Officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown.
The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.
Crews from several area departments are still on the scene as of 4:30 a.m.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.