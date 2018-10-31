Woman arrested after small child found alone on a KY road

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky woman is facing charges after a two-year-old boy was reportedly found alone in a road near Fancy Farm.
Graves County Sheriff deputies were called to Rule Shack Rd. around 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 after a witness reported they almost hit the child.
The witness told deputies they stopped to follow the boy who walked into a nearby home on Rule Shack Rd.
The witness says they called out to see if anyone was inside the home, but received no answer. The witness stayed at the home until deputies arrived.
Deputies say they talked to 22-year-old Emily Wilson at the home.
After a search of the home, deputies say they allegedly found a partially smoked marijuana ‘joint’.
Wilson was arrested and booked into the Graves County Jail.
Wilson is facing wanton endangerment first and possession of marijuana charges.
Child Protective Services was contacted and the two-year-old boy was placed in the care of other family members.
