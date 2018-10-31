Williamson County firing range open for hunters

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The firing range will be open for hunters according to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick.
The Sheriff’s Office Firing Range will be open to people wanting to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 rain or shine.
According to Sheriff Vick, hunters are invited to a safe and controlled environment to come and sight their firearms at the Range.
There is a pavilion shelter, shooting benches and sand bags at the Range as well as marked distances ranging from 25 to 200 yards.
Hunters are free to bring shotguns, muzzleloaders and pistols to the Range. The Sheriff’s Office will provide targets but hunters may bring them if they wish
For more information contact Deputy John Fleming at jfleming@wcsheriff.com, or by phone at 618-889-2298.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.