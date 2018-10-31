What you need to know Oct. 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it’s Halloween!
A heavy rain is event shaping up for the next 24 to 36 hours as a front moves in slowly from the northwest today and then stalls as a strong low moves up from the southwest overnight.
Brian Alworth says some of our precipitation models are showing about 4 to 6 inch rain totals mainly over southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, KY and TN. Locally, heavy rains are likely over parts of Southeast MO and Southern IL as well. The lightest rainfall amounts will likely be in northwestern counties.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase and move southeast today and widespread rain with embedded thunder develops tonight. Temps will gradually fall today though it will still end up as a mild day in southeastern counties. As the surface low moves by tonight gusty mainly north winds will develop so it will be a windy, chilly and wet night.
On Thursday light rains will gradually wind down from west to east as the system moves away. Friday and Saturday will be the best days of the week, or at least the driest.
Starting Sunday and lasting into next week, we’ll start to see our rain chances increase, once again. That rainy pattern will last for a few days.
- Make sure you know when your little ones can trick-or-treat tonight. Here are the rescheduled events.
- A man was charged with second degree murder in this incident out of Steele, Missouri.
- In Benton, Kentucky a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Tuesday.
See which horror movie villain scares your state the most.
Here are a few spooky tunes to get you into the Halloween mood.
