What you cannot bring to Pres/ Trump’s rally at the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Cape Girardeau Police Department released a list from the United States Secret Service about what you cannot bring into the Show Me Center for President Trump’s rally on Monday.
Last weekend in Murphysboro, White House officials said to think of security at the President’s rally like when you go to the airport.
Sergeant Rick Schmidt with City of Cape Girardeau Police Department said if you want to move through the line quickly, learn what’s on that list.
"If you bring that and it’s on the list and it’s taken from you, you don’t get it back. Go over the list and be prepared with what you need and only bring what you need. It’ll just make getting in the venue that much faster for you,” said Schmidt.
At the President’s rally in Murphysboro, people needed a form of identification to get into the venue. Sergeant Schmidt said this detail can’t be confirmed yet for Monday’s event, but he should find out later this week,
We’ll keep you posted as we find out more details.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.