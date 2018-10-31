Washington Co., MO shooting suspect in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Washington County, Missouri.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a shooting on Old Prairie Rd. in Cadet around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25.
When deputies arrived neither a victim nor a suspect was at the scene.
Witness statements and evidence was gathered at the location.
A short time later, detectives learned a gunshot victim showed up to a hospital outside of Washington County.
The shooting victim reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.
During the investigation, authorities say evidence gathered at the scene led them to information on a suspect.
On Tuesday, Oct. 30, the suspected shooter was taken into custody.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Franklin County Multi-Jurisdictional Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit, and the Potosi Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Names of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time.
