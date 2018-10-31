Town Hall with Veterans held in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Senator Tammy Duckworth and congressional candidate Brendan Kelly hosted a town hall for veterans in Marion, Illinois on October 30. Veterans packed the American Legion to meet the politicians and voice their concerns.
Disabled veterans had questions about health care.
Duckworth says SHE encourages more town halls between politicians and the people and Veteran
Dink Broy says these types of meetings make him feel like elected officials are paying attention.
"Vietnam veterans .a lot of have a chip on our shoulder in the way we were treated as well as the korean war veterans,” said Broy. “And it's great as we get older, I've seen more people appreciate that and that makes us feel good just like an event like this."
"If you don’t show up and you don’t come to places like this and you don’t talk to veterans, you’ll never get that information,” said Sen. Duckworth.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.