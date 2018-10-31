Sheriff’s Deputy: “Be aware when Trick-or-treating”

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Halloween can be fun and spooky, as long as you abide by the rules, according to Deputy Max Snyder.
Snyder is one of two resource officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
He spent Halloween morning sharing safety tips with students throughout the county, ending his day at the Elverado High School costume contest.
Students Sarah Bouchard and Alexis Houseman were dressed as Boss Ross and his painting for the contest. They both say they are very cautious when going out to trick or treat.
“There’s a lot of crazies out. there," Bouchard said. “You have to definitely protect yourself and be aware of your surroundings.”
Their classmate Teigan Rury dressed as one of the members of The Purge says she makes sure she calls her mother often.
“I usually go with a group of friends and stay with them and don’t split up whatsoever, and make sure i always call my mom every so often," Rury said.
“Every child is out on the street right now and we just want to make sure they start their trick or treating safe and come home safe,” explains Deputy Snyder.
He shared some tips for you to be aware of:
- Use reflective tape on dark costumes
- Carry a flashlight or a glow stick
- Travel in groups/ have an adult with you
- Stay in lit areas and avoid unfamiliar houses
- Inspect your candy
“If you abide by all these tips, you’re probably not going to have too many issues at Halloween,” Snyder said.
The weather being a bit wet on Halloween night, Snyder warned you to also look out for cars.
“Although you may have a flashlight or reflective clothing, at dark it’s a lot harder for people to see when they’ve got those windshield wipers going and it’s raining hard," Snyder said.
He wishes every one a safe, spooky night.
“It’s Halloween. It’s a holiday. Go out and enjoy [your]selves,"he said. "[And] like i said, just be safe in the process.”
