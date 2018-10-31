Parma, MO man found guilty of murder of store clerk

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the shooting death of a woman during an armed robbery at a convenience store in 2015.
Deion Martin was found guilty of murder first degree, armed criminal action, robbery first degree and armed criminal action. Martin appeared before the judge on October 31, 2018 in a bench trial.
Martin will be sentenced in December 2018.
Brenda Smith, 59, was shot and killed at a Parma store where she worked on May 17, 2015.
