Paducah Police search for trailer stolen from store parking lot

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for help in locating a trailer stolen on Oct. 28.
According to Police, Richard Carter told police he locked and left his trailer on the parking lot of Kohl’s. When he returned Sunday morning, it was gone.
Surveillance video shows a red pick up truck leaving the parking lot with the trailer at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
The trailer is black and 16-foot long with white wheels and two spare tires on the front. It was valued at $2,500.
