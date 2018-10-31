Officer on patrol reports early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau Police Officer on patrol discovers a home on fire at midnight on Halloween.
The officer reported seeing smoke coming from a home at 803 Independence St.
When firefighters arrived, black smoke and fire was coming from several windows on the second floor.
A bystander reported to firefighters that someone was inside the burning home in a second floor bedroom.
After hearing the report, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department says crews began attacking the flames on the second floor while another crew aggressively searched the second floor in hot and smokey conditions.
Firefighters say they did not find a victim after a thorough search of the home.
Several other crews battled smaller fires that spread into the walls and ceiling areas.
Crews gained control of the fire in about 20 minutes and cleared the scene at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
The home reportedly has extensive fire and smoke damage with an estimated loss of about $50,000.
Most of the damage is to the second floor. The first floor has moderate water damage.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the home was unoccupied at the the time of the fire and the cause at this time remains undetermined.
The Scott City Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue, and two off duty Cape Girardeau firefighters manned the Cape Giradeau fire stations during the fire.
