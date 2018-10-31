Multiple agencies work sex offender compliance check in Randolph Co., IL

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Multiple agencies conducted a joint compliance and verification check of sex offenders in Randolph County, Illinois on October 30.
Eighty-five offenders were checked, and six were found to be out of compliance.
Three were not located. Arrest warrants will be sought for: Blake Kueker whose last known address in Red Bud. Kueker has an active Randolph County arrest warrant for impersonating a police officer and should be considered armed and dangerous. Travis L. Kisro whose last known address in Chester and Jimmy L. Richeson of Tilden.
Randolph County deputies also arrested Raymond R. Zepeda of Cutler for failure to register as a sex offender. Cory Houk of Chester was out of compliance and is in jail in Perry County, Missouri, on an unrelated warrant.
Sheriff Shannon Wolff said numbers of offenders are down from previous years, indicating that “efforts are having an effect.”
Sheriff Wolff encourages the public to contact his office if they have any information on any non-compliant sex offenders.
Agencies participating included: United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, IDOC Parole, Sparta, and Steeleville Police Departments and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
