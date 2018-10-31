McCracken County releases tax collection details

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Department officials have released details on tax collection that begins Thursday, Nov. 1.
On Nov. 1 officials will accept payments in person, by mail over the phone or online. If you have not gotten your tax bills within the first five to ten days of November you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department and ask for another copy. If you want changed made to an original tax bill or if you are requesting a duplicate the new bill will come as a billing statement.
- The original tax bill comes as a yellow bi-fold postcard. It opens with a summary of property information and tax calculations on the upper half.
- The lower half of the bill should be torn off and returned with payment when paying in person or by mail.
- Each tax bill displays a box with four date ranges and an amount due beside each one.
- Payments received or postmarked within the first date range of Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, will be granted a two percent discount off of the base amount of their tax bill.
- Payments submitted by mail should be paid at the amount due as of the date of the envelope’s postmark. Officials said paying a tax bill at an amount different than what is due at the time payment is made may result in delayed processing.
- The sheriff’s office does not have the ability to accept partial payment of any tax bill and any payment of a lesser amount than what is due at that time must be returned to the taxpayer.
- Last year’s option of paying tax bills online carries on into 2018.
Sheriff’s Office officials said all property and assessment information noted on tax bills originates in the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office, and only the PVA can authorize the sheriff’s office to make any changes or amendments to a tax bill. This information includes property description, location, assessment, and permanent mailing addresses. The office is happy to change a mailing address on a current-year tax bill, but any changes that should be made for future years should also be filed with the PVA.
Any taxpayer that is over the age of 65 or disabled may qualify to file for a tax reduction or exemption with the PVA’s office.
Taxpayers should feel free to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any further questions regarding their tax bill or payments.
