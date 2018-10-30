Louisiana man accused of crashing vehicle into house, setting it on fire to kill ex-wife

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house, then set it on fire in an attempt to kill his ex-wife, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy with the DeRidder Police Department.
DPD responded to a call on Patton Street in reference to a vehicle and a house fire around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 30, says Rudy. After investigating, deputies learned that Ricky Calloway, 49, allegedly drove his Chevrolet Suburban into his ex-wife’s home.
Rudy says when two occupants came out of the home to see what had happened, Calloway backed up, then drove forward in an attempt to strike them. Calloway then parked the vehicle in front of the bedroom area of the home where the ex-wife was sleeping.
Calloway then poured gasoline on the vehicle, saying everyone was going to die, says Rudy. Calloway lit the car on fire and fled the scene.
The DeRidder Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, Rudy says.
Rudy says a warrant has been issued for Calloway’s arrest for attempted first-degree murder. Bond is set at $350,000.
Rudy asked anyone with information on Calloway’s whereabouts to contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918. No one was injured during the incident.
