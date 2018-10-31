Law enforcement plans traffic details for President Trump’s visit to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Law enforcement are preparing for President Trump’s rally on Monday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and shared information you might need to know if you’re driving around town that day.
Sergeant Rick Schmidt from Cape Girardeau Police Department said that this is the second time they’ve gotten ready for a presidential visit in the past six weeks. Now they have notes and contact information from that cancelled visit in September to work off of this time around.
According to Sergeant Schmidt, as of now no major roads will be closed on Monday. But he recommended to be flexible as plans can change. And there’s one big exception. Sergeant Schmidt said President Trump’s motorcade will have main access to roads when it drives from the Cape Girardeau Airport to the Show Me Center.
“They’ll be plenty of direction and assistance for motorists when the motorcade goes to the venue and then when it returns to the airport," said Sgt. Schmidt. “You won’t have a problem. There’ll be officers to tell you to move to the side or close the road briefly when the motorcade goes through.”
Sgt. Schmidt said all traffic plans are in the hands of the United States Secret Service, but more than 15 law enforcement agencies from the area will assist them in whatever they need.
As for parking, Southeast Missouri State University is in charge of the plans and said they’ll update us when information is released. We’ll share that information with you.
