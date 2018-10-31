Knox box gaining popularity in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - An increase of businesses and residents are getting Knox box in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
More businesses and residential owners are investing in a lock box that could help prevent further damages during an emergency.
The device is a Knox box which securely holds a key to their doors.
Cape Girardeau Inspector Ivan LaGrand said he has seen more businesses and residents apply and purchase the Knox box in 2018.
He said the box helps with prevent damages to windows and doors if emergency personnel are needing to get in quickly and nobody is there to let them in.
“We will get in but it’s just less damage on the home.,” LaGrand said.
He said it’s a good investment, especially now that locks on entry ways are becoming more secure.
“I’ve been on the department for a long time and I’ve learned tricks of the trade to open windows and doors,” LaGrand said. “Now they’re making them better and more difficult to get in so this is another option not to cause more damage.”
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has a universal key to open Knox boxes. They keep the key with them and it goes with them on every call so they have it readily available at a moments notice.
The Knox box costs $174 each. LaGrand said it’s a cheaper alternative than fixing a damaged door or window though.
LaGrand said the universal key is different for each city so theirs can only be used for Cape Girardeau city residents or businesses.
For more information on how to apply for the Knox box, contact your local fire department or to www.knoxbox.com.
