It was only a test: Firefighters, West Park Mall employees participate in drill

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you noticed a large presence of emergency personal at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau Wednesday morning, there is nothing to be concerned about.
Cape Girardeau firefighters and mall employees participated in an annual fire drill.
Emergency officials ran tests on the alarms, lights and other warning equipment.
The tests were used to measure the preparedness of both the fire department and mall employees in case of a real emergency.
"Well the West Park Mall called for the drill and we set the fire alarm off and we make sure that everybody and the equipment is working, " said Cape Girardeau Fire Inspector Ivan LaGrand. “And that people know it and hear it and know what it is to be able to get out and evacuate if there is a problem.”
The test is run on a yearly basis.
The mall was not shut down for the drill.
