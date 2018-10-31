Independence St. blocked in Cape Girardeau, MO as crews put out Semi-truck fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
According to Cape FD, at 8:08 p.m. stations received a call about a semi-truck being on fire.
The driver said he sensed something was wrong and got out of the cab. The cab quickly caught on fire. The trailer was hauling insulation for the National Guard.
The fire was quickly put out quickly and no one was injured.
