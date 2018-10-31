Heavy rain expected tonight...much cooler Thursday

Heavy rain will continue to push into the Heartland tonight and through the early morning hours on Thursday. Many areas will pick up 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s overnight. Steady temperatures in the 40s and 50s expected through the day on Thursday with on and off rain. Winds will be strong too so feels like numbers will be in the 30s through most of the day. Right now the best day for outdoor plans on the extended forecast is Saturday.