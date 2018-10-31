Former VP Biden highlights Get Out the Vote Rally in Illinois

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Illinois campaigning for Democrats at a rally. (Source: KFVS)
October 31, 2018 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 2:54 PM

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KFVS) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Illinois campaigning for Democrats.

Others attending the Get Out the Vote Rally include: Brendan Kelly, candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District; Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17); JB Pritzker, candidate for Illinois Governor; Juliana Stratton, candidate for Lieutenant Governor; Kwame Raoul, candidate for Illinois Attorney General; Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs.

The rally is being held at the Iron Workers Local 392 in East St. Louis, Ill.

