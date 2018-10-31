Flood clean up continues in Van Buren, MO

VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) - Clean up efforts are continuing in Van Buren Missouri after the town was thrashed by flooding 18 months ago.
And this week they’re getting a lot of extra help.
About 160 workers from John 3:16 Ministries are putting up siding, building fences, cleaning up yards and other doing other free work around town.
The Arkansas based group also acts a rehabilitation program for addicts who want to recover.
Director Bryan Tuggle is amazed by how much Van Buren has already bounced back.
While a lot of the jobs are small, he says the work is a cure for the men in his program and the people they serve.
“It also gives them a boost," Tuggle said. "Maybe after a year and a half, they were just feeling, I’m never going to get this done. I just don’t have anything left in me to finish this. Well then here we come, and you can just see the morale pick back up in the community, and the reward we get is that. That we are a blessing and not a burden.”
Tuggle says 20 workers will return to Van Buren later this year and they’re planning to bring a crew of 200 men to do another week of cleaning in 2020.
