First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Heavy rain event shaping up for the next 24 to 36 hours….as a front moves in slowly from the northwest today and then stalls as a strong low moves up from the southwest overnight. Some of our precip models are showing about 4 to 6 inch rain totals….especially over southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, KY and TN…but locally heavy rains are likely over parts of SE MO and S IL as well. The lightest rainfall amounts will likely be in northwestern counties. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase and move southeast today…and widespread rain with embedded thunder develops tonight. After a mild morning, temps will gradually fall today…though it will still end up as a rather mild day in southeastern counties. As the surface low moves by tonight gusty mainly north winds will develop…so it will be a windy, chilly and wet night. On Thursday light rains will gradually wind down from west to east as the system moves away.
Looks like we’ll get a brief break Friday and Saturday…before wet weather redevelops early next week. The upper low previously forecast for Friday is trending weaker and to our north…so only a slight chance of showers now expected….and Saturday actually looks pretty nice. However, by Sunday and into early next week our flow becomes southwesterly again with periods of rain or showers possible Sunday thru about Tuesday once again.
Note that Flood Watches are in effect for much of the area for today and tonight.
