First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Heavy rain event shaping up for the next 24 to 36 hours….as a front moves in slowly from the northwest today and then stalls as a strong low moves up from the southwest overnight. Some of our precip models are showing about 4 to 6 inch rain totals….especially over southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, KY and TN…but locally heavy rains are likely over parts of SE MO and S IL as well. The lightest rainfall amounts will likely be in northwestern counties. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase and move southeast today…and widespread rain with embedded thunder develops tonight. After a mild morning, temps will gradually fall today…though it will still end up as a rather mild day in southeastern counties. As the surface low moves by tonight gusty mainly north winds will develop…so it will be a windy, chilly and wet night. On Thursday light rains will gradually wind down from west to east as the system moves away.