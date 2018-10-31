First Alert: Heavy rain this Halloween

(KFVS) - Heavy rain event shaping up for the next 24 to 36 hours.
Brian Alworth says a front moves in slowly from the northwest today and then stalls as a strong low moves up from the southwest overnight.
Some models are showing about 4 to 6 inch rain totals mainly over southeastern counties. Locally, heavy rains are likely over parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. The lightest rainfall amounts will likely be in northwestern counties.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase and move southeast today and widespread rain with embedded thunder develops tonight.
Temps will gradually fall today…though it will still end up as a mild day in southeastern counties. As the surface low moves by tonight gusty mainly north winds will develop so it will be a windy, chilly and wet night.
On Thursday light rains will gradually wind down from west to east as the system moves away.
