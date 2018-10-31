Easterseals Midwest to host Autism Conference Series in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -The Easterseals will host the Midwest Autism Conference Series in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Nov. 1.
The event will be at the Isle Casino Event Center. It is designed for individuals, parents, educators, and professionals. According to Easter Seals the annual conference unites nationally recognized developmental disability and autism experts from around the country.
The conference is free for up to 2 family members that receive Easterseals services and $20 for additional family members.
To register for the conference click here.
