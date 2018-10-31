Carbondale, IL man sentenced on drug, weapon charges

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The arrest of a Carbondale, Illinois man led to a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The office of the Jackson County Stat’s Attorney, Michael C. Corr released information on the sentence of Trae Washington, 26.
He was sentenced for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Officials said on May 5 in 2017 an Illinois State Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Washington was in the passenger seat.
Troopers said they smelled cannabis emanating from the vehicle. The driver was found to have an active Jackson County warrant. After his arrest, the other passengers were searched along with Washington.
A loaded .32 caliber S&W Omega handgun was found in Washington’s front right pocket. Officials said Washington’s backpack was found to contain numerous packages of cannabis as well as pills identified as alprazolam and MDMA. Washington did not have a FOID card or Concealed Carry Permit.
According to officials, Washington pleaded guilty to the class 4 felonies of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance ans was sentenced to one year on each charge, to be served concurrently, in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police. Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Hamrock was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
