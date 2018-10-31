Carbondale, IL man sentenced for aggravated use of a weapon

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after an incident earlier this year.
According to office officials with the Jackson County State’s Attorney, Michael C. Carr, Deandre L. Jones, 27, was sentences for the offense of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
On June 30 officials said detectives with the Carbondale Police Department got information that Jones was wanted on a warrant and was residing in Carbondale.
Detectives said on July 12 they found him in a vehicle in the 1500 block of W. Main St. Officers said they stopped the vehicle and arrested Jones on the active warrant.
A search revealed Jones was carrying a loaded Glock 26 9 mm pistol. Officials said Jones did not have a valid FOID card of Concealed Carry permit.
On Oct. 10 Jones pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony, and was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.