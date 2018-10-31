Benton, KY man killed in motorcycle crash in Marshall Co.

FAIRDEALING, KY (KFVS) - According to Kentucky State Police a Benton, Ky. man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
The crash happened on Old Olive Road, two miles south of U.S. 68 shortly before 6:30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation shows Christopher McLeod, 44, was traveling south when his motorcycle ran off the road and hit a fence.
McLeod died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
KSP is continuing the investigation. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County EMS, Marshall County Coroner and Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department.
