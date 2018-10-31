Ameren MO customers will see cheaper Natural Gas this November

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri has announce a decrease in their natural gas rate staring Nov. 1.
This decrease is due to the estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and Ameren’s Actual Cost Adjustment.
Customer will see a decrease of approximately $0.02 per CCF (per cubic feet of natural gas). This change will affect customers in the Columbia, Rolla, Salem, Owensville, Jefferson City, Mexico, Wentzville, Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill areas.
Between 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s bill reflects the wholesale value of natural gas.
Natural gas is unregulated and driven by supply, demand and the weather.
The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
Ameren Missouri serves approximately 130,400 natural gas customers in Missouri.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.