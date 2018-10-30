Woman doused with gasoline, set on fire in scene that horrified witnesses

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - A woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire Sunday night in Washington, D.C., after she tried to break up a fight.
Witnesses described a horrifying scene, when what looked like a teenage girl doused a woman who had been trying to break up a fight in gasoline and set her on fire.
“You wouldn’t believe it, you see things like this on TV, but you wouldn’t believe it,” said Patricia Barnett, a witness.
Another bystander said she had “never witnessed nothing like that here, never.”
It began when some girls got into a fight. A woman who lives in the apartment complex came out to break it up.
Witnesses said that one of the girls then left and came back with her mother.
“She pull the gasoline out of her coat and gave it to her daughter and her daughter threw it on everybody,” Barnett said.
But witnesses said the woman who had tried to stop the fight, identified as Stefanie Wheeler, was the one hit with most of the gasoline.
A girl identified by neighbors as Wheeler’s daughter didn’t wish to speak about what happened.
Others who saw it are still reeling.
“They threw gasoline on her face, and then they start the fire,” said Larry Fisher, a witness. “And then Miss Stefanie’s face went up in flames.”
