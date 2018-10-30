Winter, flu preparedness fair in Jackson Co., IL

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Winter is almost here and the Jackson County Health Department wants to make sure you’re prepared.
A Winter and Flu Preparedness Health Fair will be in the Health Department on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Staff will be on hand to answer questions according to the department.
The following free items will be provided.
- A book for children from the Little Free Library
- Height and Weight checks for an accurate BMI
- Evaluations for WIC eligibility
- Healthy snacks, recipes and nutrition information
- Emergency and winter preparedness information
- A blanket, socks and a tote bag
- An on the go personal flu care kit
These medical services will be available and can be billed to most insurance plans:
- Flu shots for everyone six months and older
- immunizations for all ages
- fluoride treatments for children under three
- vision and hearing screenings for children ages three and up
