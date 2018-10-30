Winter, flu preparedness fair in Jackson Co., IL

By Jasmine Adams | October 30, 2018 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:03 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Winter is almost here and the Jackson County Health Department wants to make sure you’re prepared.

A Winter and Flu Preparedness Health Fair will be in the Health Department on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions according to the department.

The following free items will be provided.

  • A book for children from the Little Free Library
  • Height and Weight checks for an accurate BMI
  • Evaluations for WIC eligibility
  • Healthy snacks, recipes and nutrition information
  • Emergency and winter preparedness information
  • A blanket, socks and a tote bag
  • An on the go personal flu care kit

These medical services will be available and can be billed to most insurance plans:

  • Flu shots for everyone six months and older
  • immunizations for all ages
  • fluoride treatments for children under three
  • vision and hearing screenings for children ages three and up

