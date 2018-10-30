Windy and Warm

Thicker clouds move in late tonight which will be accompanied by rain and thunderstorms. Much of the Heartland will be impacted by the morning hours on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be scattered for the first half of the day, but Halloween evening is looking to be quite wet. During the evening, widespread heavy showers and storms will be moving through. The heaviest looks to be in our southern and southeastern counties of the Heartland. Lighter rain will occur into our northern counties. Either way, if you are planning to go out trick-or-treating you will need to bring and umbrella and plan accordingly. Rain will continue into Thursday. It is looking to be a wet weekend ahead.