Windy and Warm

Winds will start to pick up during the afternoon as a low-pressure system moves towards the Heartland. Gusts could be as strong as 35-40mph in some areas. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon allowing our high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s which is above average for this time of year.
Thicker clouds move in late tonight which will be accompanied by rain and thunderstorms. Much of the Heartland will be impacted by the morning hours on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be scattered for the first half of the day, but Halloween evening is looking to be quite wet. During the evening, widespread heavy showers and storms will be moving through. The heaviest looks to be in our southern and southeastern counties of the Heartland. Lighter rain will occur into our northern counties. Either way, if you are planning to go out trick-or-treating you will need to bring and umbrella and plan accordingly. Rain will continue into Thursday. It is looking to be a wet weekend ahead.
-Lisa
