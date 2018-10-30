What you need to know Oct. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Oct. 30.
It still looks like we could have a very soggy Halloween. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the rain will start in the morning and last into Thursday.
We’ll see some thunderstorms and times of heavy rainfall. The threat of widespread flooding isn’t tremendous, but some falling leaves could clog drains and create problems in some neighborhoods and parking lots or yards.
The threat of severe weather is fairly low. It will also be cool, with high temps happening early in the day.
Today looks wonderful. We’ll have a mild start to our day with low temps in the 50s.
Winds will pick up and we could see gusts over 25 mph. The day will be mild with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the mid-to-upper 70s.
The extended forecast also looks wet with Saturday looking like the only dry day.
When will you be going door-to-door to trick-or-treat? Here are the schedules you might need.
President Trump will be back in the Heartland before the General Election on Nov. 6.
A death investigation is underway in Jackson County, Illinois after hunters found skeletal remains in the woods.
SIU officials are conducting a marijuana research initiative.
Worldwide wildlife populations are vanishing at an ever-accelerating pace.
Check out these spooky Halloween pranks.
