17 vehicles vandalized in Southeast MO State parking lot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University is investigating reports of 17 vehicles vandalized in a parking lot.
According to DPS, they took reports of the vandalized vehicles in Parking Lot 1-21 late on Friday, October 26 through early on Saturday, Oct. 27.
They say the damage reports consisted of tire slashings and scratches to vehicles.
This lot is in the 300 block of North Henderson Street, across from Vandiver Hall.
DPS said there is no indication at this time that there was vandalism in any other campus lots.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPS at 573-651-2215.
DPS also warns people that as the holiday season approaches, vehicle break-ins often rise.
