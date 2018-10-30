Trial set for woman accused of embezzling more than $100k from animal rescue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from a non-profit animal rescue.
Elizabeth Hann was in court where a change of venue to Perry County was granted. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 10, 2019 and a jury trial was scheduled for May 29-31, 2019.
Hann was the treasurer for Mac’s Mission, a non-profit Missouri state licenses animal rescue group when she allegedly took more than $120,000 between November 2016 and September 2017.
