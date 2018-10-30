Teal Pumpkin Project for kids suffering with food allergies

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Halloween can be a tricky time for families managing food allergies llot of traditional Halloween treats aren’t safe for children with food allergies.
The Teal Pumpkin Project promotes safety and inclusion for kids managing food allergies.
People are encouraged to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep which means they have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys. This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.
Holly Newlin is a parent of kids who have food allergies. One son has food allergies so bad he is only able to eat 7 different types of food. They would have to strictly regiment their kids trick-or-treating making sure there were no dangerous candies for them to eat.
They have been participating with the project for the last few years handing out Halloween treats that don’t include candy at events in Marion, Illinois.
“Food allergies are growing so rapidly among children a lot of children feel left out,” said Newlin. It’s one that we noticed with ours, and we wanted to help avoid that. It puts a smile on their face, and I hope they can see that little things like that can make the biggest differences, especially when they are that young."
