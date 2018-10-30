1 taken to hospital after crash in Mayfield, KY

A 77-year-old woman from Clinton was involved in the crash (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By James Long | October 30, 2018 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:28 PM

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A Clinton, Kentucky woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital after a crash on Interstate 69 in Mayfield, Ky.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies got the call just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30.

A 77-year-old woman was northbound on U.S. 45 South approaching the I-69 on ramp and appeared to run off the left, then right side of the road before hitting an embankment.

The Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

