Suspicious vehicle fires under investigation in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Paducah Police and Fire Departments are investigating two vehicle fires reported just minutes apart in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 29.
Investigators believe both fires were intentionally set.
The first fire was reported at 4:20 a.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Atkins Ave. When first responders arrived they say the 2012 Toyota Camry was engulfed in flames.
Ten minutes later, the second fire was reported at home on the 800 block of North 25th St. When officers and firefighters arrived they found a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria on fire.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
A reward of up to $1,000 for information is being offered if it leads to an arrest or indictment.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.