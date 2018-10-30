St. Louis DEA warns of drug laced Halloween treats

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division is warning of the dangers of drug laced Halloween treats.
There has not been a specific threat according to the DEA, but the special agent in charge warns the Midwest has seen a rise in production of drug laced candies.
Law enforcement and first responders in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois were briefed to be on the lookout by the agency.
In 2017, the DEA discovered marijuana-laced candies sold in packages designed to look like Munchy Way, 3 Rastateers, Twixed, Keef Kat and Rasta Reese’s.
“Marijuana-laced or Methamphetamine-laced candies can go undetected, but have harmful effects on our children if ingested,” warns Special Agent in Charge William J. Callahan. “Halloween is a time for kids to be kids and have fun with family and friends. We don’t want anyone falling prey to an avoidable tragedy. Please check your candy closely. If you come across any suspicious treats that have unusual wrapping or misspelled candy labels give it to your local police department.”
Law enforcement have been told to document any information and preserve evidence to send to the DEA for lab testing.
