St. Louis Blues adopt puppy; you can help name him

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues adopted an adorable puppy and you can help name him.
In an 18-month program, the puppy will be in the Blues' front office and at home games. They say this will help give socialization skills. When that training is over, the puppy will continue to develop at the home of a Blues front office employee each day.
He’ll work on more than 50 tasks including: opening and closing doors, picking up dropped items and retrieving things. He’ll also learn to alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing to sounds like doorbells and alarms.
Fan submissions for a name will be accepted through November 8. You can click here to submit.
The team will introduce him and announce his name during the Blues vs. Sharks game on Friday, Nov. 9.
Once fully trained, he will become a Facility Assistance Dog and will help someone or a facility such as a hospital, school or courtroom with needs such as mobility assistance, veteran assistance, special needs and more. It’s all through the program called Duo.
