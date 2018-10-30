Sen. Claire McCaskill stops in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Senator Claire McCaskill stopped in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 30 as part of her “Fighting for You” tour.
She was at Port Cape around 9:30 a.m. and discussed health care, wages and the price of prescription drugs.
McCaskill announced she will be returning to many of the counties where she held public town halls during the past two ears.
“People want to know my record delivering on promises to expand health care access, increase wages for working families and lower drug prices because results matter. Josh Hawley’s done a great job making big splashy announcements but hasn’t backed it up with results -- he’s been all sizzle and no steak,” Senator Claire McCaskill said.
