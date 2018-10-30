Police: Student taken into custody, brought firearm to Poplar Bluff Junior High

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - According to officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department, a student was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
Officials said the 13-year-old student brought a firearm to the Junior High School. The firearm was seized by the Poplar Bluff Junior High School staff and the Student Resource Officer.
It happened at the beginning of the school day according to school officials.
The student was taken into custody.
According to Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill, the situation was resolved quickly because other students saw something and chose to report it to administration.
Superintendent Dill said a call was made to parents in the district to alert them.
During an interview with the student, police said he told them he only intended to use the firearm to scare other students.
Investigators have taken the student’s electronic devices in an attempt to gain more information. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional interviews are being performed.
Poplar Bluff Police Department Officials said they commend the students who came forward in providing the information.
