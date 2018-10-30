New petition to change the date of Halloween

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Many towns in the Heartland have chosen to celebrate Halloween a day early for trick or treaters because of bad weather in the forecast for the 31st. Changing the date this time is more convenient, but what if the date of Halloween was changed to a more convenient date permanently?
A new petition on Change.org is trying to do just that and is starting to get some attention.
It calls upon the President of the United States to change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday of October, instead of on the 31st. There are a number of reasons listed, such as Halloween being the favorite holiday of 51% of millennials. However the big argument is that Halloween would be safer on a Saturday because parents could more easily go out trick or treating with their kids.
The goal for the petition before getting sent to the White House is 35,000 signatures. As of 10:00 PM October, 29th, there’s only about another 4,000 to go.
We spoke to some parents about the idea, some understood the convenience factor for parents, while some thought changing the date was a little ridiculous.
Zak Gale from Murphysboro said he tries to take his kids out trick or treating every year, but sometimes it’s easier than others.
“It’s kind of hard to, you know, after a long day, come home and then go right back out,” Gale said, “if it was on a Saturday, you have that whole day to prepare. You know, sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself.”
Meanwhile, just down the street in Murphysboro, Susan Carter thinks differently, saying tradition is important when it comes to holidays.
“It could be an inconvenience,” she said, “but you know, Halloween’s on the last day of the month. Set aside some time. If you have to, you could always just request that day off from work or something, but Halloween’s normally at night anyway when people are off of work.”
If you want to sign the petition, here is the link: https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-join-the-saturday-halloween-movement
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.