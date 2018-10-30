National Pro Fastpitch team coming to Southern Illinois

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) team is going to call Southern Illinois home for at least one season.
In an announcement at Rent One Park in Marion, Il., the Southern Illinois Miners revealed they will be hosting Softball Canada, a pro softball team, for their 2019 season.
The team from Canada has been named Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois and they will play at least 25 home games at Rent One Park.
The Wild will also play 25 away games.
The game schedule has not been finalized, but the season is expected to begin in late May and last through at least Aug. 10, 2019.
The Wild schedule will also overlap with the Miner’s schedule.
Ticket prices have not been finalized, but Miner’s Head Coach Mike Pinto says they will be less than those for the Miner’s.
During the softball games, the fences will be shortened and the pitching mound will be pulled out.
According to Coach Pinto, Softball Canada was looking at three locations to call home for the next year or two in order to train for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and to play NPF matches.
In Tuesday’s announcement, Softball Canada chose Southern Illinois to call home for one year with an option for one more.
Softball Canada Chief Executive Officer Hugh Mitchener said their organization had been looking for a facility to call home and close to competition in North America.
In September, Softball Canada visited Rent One Park, facilities at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and looked at housing options.
“The ballpark is just outstanding,” said Michener. “We were looking for a great facility to play in and we were blown away."
While the Wild will play in Marion, the team will also train for the 2020 Olympics at facilities on the SIU campus.
Michener says the SIU facilities will be in walking distance of where the team will be living.
Softball Canada is ranked the number three team in the world.
