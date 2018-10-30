Man throws counterfeit money out the window during chase on I-24

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is behind bars after a multi-state police chase according to the McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, Chad Kenney of Fulton, Ky. led officers on a pursuit from Massac County, Ill. to McCracken County, Ky. He was reportedly armed with a gun. Kenney threw an estimated 100 or more $100 counterfeit bills out of the vehicle during the pursuit. Some of the bills were retrieved and confirmed to be fake.
Kenney was finally stoped on Nolan Dr. in Lone Oak after a 10 minute chase.
He was charged with:
- Speeding 26mph or greater over the speed limit
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
- Reckless Driving
- Driving on a Suspended Operator’s License
- Criminal Littering
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree
Kenney has multiple outstanding warrants from Mississippi in reference to possession of a stolen vehicle and in Louisiana for burglary, stalking, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, both in McCracken County Kentucky as well as Massac County Illinois.
