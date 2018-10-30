Man arrested in connection with Carbondale Schnuck’s bank robbery

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a bank robbery at the Schnuck’s in Carbondale, Illinois.
Darryll L. Hendricks, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated robbery.
At around 5 p.m. on Monday, October 29, Carbondale police responded to a report of a bank robbery in progress at the First Mid-Illinois Bank inside Schnuck’s on West Main Street.
Police say the suspect, identified as Hendricks, entered the bank and indicated to tellers that he was committing a robbery. He allegedly took money from the bank and left on foot.
Officers say they found Hendricks outside the business with the stolen money. They arrested Hendricks without incident.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Police say no injuries were reported during this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).
