Heartland residents become MO Lottery winners

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Luck might be strong in the Heartland right now.
Missouri Lottery officials said there were more than 1,000 submissions in the Missouri Lottery’s 2019 “Show Me Animals” calendar contest.
Those submissions were narrowed down to 13 winners. The grand prize winner was a Springfield, Mo man Davis Aicholtz for a photo of a cardinal in his back yard.
“We received photo entries for every kind of Missouri animal you could imagine,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It’s clear that Missourians love their dogs and cats, but we received hundreds of options for Missouri wildlife and livestock from talented photographers, too.”
The calendar will be distributed to the Lottery’s network of more than 4,600 retail locations. Selected photos will appear in the 2019 calendar, with each photographer receiving a photo credit. For submitting the grand-prize cover photo, officials said David Aicholtz will receive $500. Residents of East Prairie and Pevley, Missouri will be featured in the calendar.
Here are the 2019 Calendar Contest Winners:
- Cover: David Aicholtz of Springfield
- January: Christopher Schultz of St. Robert
- February: Karen McGillis of House Springs*
- March: Karen McGillis of House Springs*
- April: Gary Adams of Pevely
- May: Clay Guthrie of East Prairie
- June: Jane Linders of Maryland Heights
- July: Tesa Foxall of La Grange
- August: Diane Kroupa of St. Louis
- September: Diana White of Harrisonville
- October: Meghan Raab of Robertsville
- November: Thomas Zacher of Fenton
- December: David DeNagel of Warrenton
