Election judges train on changes to MO State Photo ID law

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - More than 100 election judges in Cape Girardeau County met up in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 30 to learn about the new changes to the law on identification for voters to be able to vote.
The original bill for the photo ID law was implemented on June 1, 2017. A Cole County, Mo. judge amended and clarified the law on October 23, to allow Missouri voters to use a secondary form of ID without signing a sworn statement.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark-Summers informed the election judges that voters going to the polls are now allowed to bring other forms of identification other than a photo ID.
She said it's important that the election judges know the new changes so they can be better prepared to help the voters and to abide by the new state rules.
"We want to make sure we are following the law in Cape Girardeau County," Clark-Summers said. "I wanted everybody to hear it from me and know what the new law is and then to be able to ask any questions and feel comfortable going out on election day and working the polls."
The forms of identification under the new law accepted include...
- Missouri Driver License
- Missouri Non-Driver License
- Passport or Passport Card
- Military ID
- Voter Identification Card
- Any document issued by the United States or State of Missouri that contains the name of the voter and a photograph of the voter that is not expired, or, if expired, the document expired after the last General Election which was November 8, 2016
- Any identification containing a photograph issued by the Missouri National Guard, the United States Armed Forces, or the United States Department of Veteran Affairs that is not expired or does not have an expiration date
- Identification issued by the United States or any agency of the state
- Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof
- Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school located within the State of Missouri
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that contains the name and address of the individual
If the voter does not have an ID, they will be allowed to cast a Provisional Ballot using a blue Provisional Ballot envelope. The ballot will only be counted if the individual returns with a photo ID before the polls close or if it is determined by the election authority that the voter’s signature on the provisional ballot envelope matches the voter’s signature on the file in the Voter Registration.
For any questions, contact the county clerk’s office in your county.
