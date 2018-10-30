Dry, mild and windy today...very wet on Halloween

Winds will pick up quickly today with gusts from the south over 25 mph. Under a mix of sun and clouds highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will move in overnight and will already be impacting parts of the Heartland Wednesday morning. On and off showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day on Halloween. More heavy rain will lift into the area by the evening hours. The heaviest rain will be in the southern half of the Heartland, with a better chance for light rain in our northwestern counties. Rain lingers into Thursday’s forecast as well.