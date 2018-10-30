Dental clinic offered for veterans in November

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a dental cleanings for military veterans during the month of November.
“Smiles and Salutes” is the name of the program. The charge is $20.
“We want to honor our service men and woman for putting themselves in harm’s way for our freedom,” said Amanda Stringer, WKCTC dental assisting/hygiene instructor. “It’s not only a wonderful learning experience for our dental hygiene students, but they are looking forward to meeting the veterans and thanking them personally for their service.”
The days are on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the dental clinic located in the Anderson Technical Building, Room 230.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling (270) 534-3437. Proof of military affiliation and a photo ID is required.
