Deadly house fire under investigation in Sikeston, MO

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS)is investigating a house fire where one person was killed.
The fire at a home was reported around 6 a.m.
Fire crews say flames were shooting out of the home when they arrived.
According to Sikeston DPS Fire Captain Austin Henley, one person died in the fire and they were the only person in the home when the fire started.
The Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating.
At this time, details about the victim and the location are not being released. Officials are in the process of notifying family members.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.